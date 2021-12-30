New Year’s Eve: Ban on celebratory firing, security deployments ordered in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on celebratory firing besides ordering security deployments on coastal and sensitive localities ahead of New Year Eve, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification was issued by the Sindh home department regarding special measures across the province on New Year’s Eve to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the notification, aerial firing was banned and orders were issued to impose emergency in hospitals. Deployments of police and Rangers officials will be made on coastal and sensitive areas.

Moreover, traffic plans will be devised for the routes towards Sea View. It has been directed to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs on the public spots.

READ: NEW YEAR’S EVE: PUNJAB GOVT BANS CONCERTS, FIREWORKS

In Sindh capital Karachi, Commissioner Karachi has imposed Section 144 on New Year’s Eve due to expected aerial firing incidents. The commissioner warned of strict action against lawbreakers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karachi police had started street announcements ahead of New Year’s Eve to issue warnings to the lawbreakers involved in celebratory firing despite the imposition of the ban.

Police had taken strict measures to maintain law and order on New Year’s Eve in Karachi and constituted a special monitoring team. It has been decided to file an attempted murder case against those who are involved in the aerial firing.

The lawbreakers will face a 10-year jail term, non-bailable arrest warrants and cases under different sections including attempted murder.

The police department appealed to the citizens to report via a complaint or video evidence against those who are involved in the aerial firing. A special number was given to report the crimes at 0343-5142770.

In a video, a policeman was seen while making announcements in the streets of the metropolis, warning the people of facing strict penalties for aerial firing.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!