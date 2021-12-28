New Year’s eve: Punjab govt bans concerts, fireworks

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Tuesday banned public concerts, fireworks displays, aerial firing and other celebratory events on eve of New Year, ARY News reported.

According to details, the district administration imposed a ban on fireworks in view of the worsening smog situation in the provincial capital. The govt also rejected all applications seeking permission for the display of fireworks in the megacity on New Year’s eve.

Meanwhile, public concerts and other events were banned by the district administration due to security reasons and Omicron Covid variant cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that aerial firing is strictly banned in Pakistan as scores of people get injured as a result of celebratory firing on New Year’s eve and on other occasions.

According to data, 20 to 30 people had been injured due to aerial firing on the night of December 31 every year in Lahore.

