LHC hints at week-long lockdown in Lahore amid smog threat

LAHORE: Terming the smog situation ‘worrying’, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has hinted at a week-long lockdown in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice Shahid Karim took up petitions against the increasing threat of smog.

The court remarked asked the masses to be prepared as it may be necessary to lock down Lahore for a week to improve air quality.

The LHC directed the concerned departments to meet and consider the proposal of an environmental emergency. The services of foreign experts could also be sought for the prevention of smog.

The Director PMDA said that the air quality index has improved since Monday’s holiday and has come down to 600-400 index.

The mayor of Lahore said that tires were being burnt in iron factories which were more dangerous than kilns, on which the court directed that an immediate complaint of burning tires be lodged with the Water Commission.

The Lahore High Court directed the publicity of the application made to report traffic and environmental pollution and sought reports from all departments on measures.

Earlier, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said that artificial rain could be carried out next year to minimize the effect of smog in Punjab province, especially in Lahore.

