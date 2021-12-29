New Year’s Eve: Karachi police make street announcements to warn lawbreakers

KARACHI: Karachi police started street announcements ahead of New Year’s Eve to issue warnings to the lawbreakers involved in celebratory firing despite the imposition of the ban, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police took strict measures to maintain law and order on New Year’s Eve in Karachi and constituted a special monitoring team. It has been decided to file an attempted murder case against those who are involved in the aerial firing.

The lawbreakers will face a 10-year jail term, non-bailable arrest warrants and cases under different sections including attempted murder.

The police department appealed to the citizens to report via a complaint or video evidence against those who are involved in the aerial firing. A special number was given to report the crimes at 0343-5142770.

In a video, a policeman was seen while making announcements in the streets of the metropolis, warning the people of facing strict penalties for aerial firing.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!