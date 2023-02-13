End of an era: Celebrities mourn the death of Zia Mohyeddin

Master thespian and orator, Zia Mohyeddin, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 91. Celebrities mourned the greatest loss to the field of performing arts.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Legendary actor, director and TV host breathed his last in the morning today after being on life support at a Karachi hospital, confirmed the family sources. The funeral prayers for the late artist were offered in DHA phase 4, after Zuhr prayers.

It’s with great sadness & sorrow that I announce my grand uncle, the Great Legendary Zia Mohyeddin passing on. Zia sb died at 6:15 am after a brief illness. Please remember him in your prayers. Inna lillah hai wainna alaihay rajeoon. He has left a huge void…🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/c5x7Dt1tH8 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) February 13, 2023

Numerous showbiz celebrities, social activists and journalists mourned the death of Zia Mohyeddin, as they talked about the greatest loss to the field of performing arts.

The celebrated actor, Faysal Qureshi shared a picture of his family with the late artist and his wife Azra on the Instagram feed and noted, “Truly sad to hear the news of Sir Zia Mohyeddin’s death.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

“It was a privilege to know him and cherish his presence,” he added. “For me it’s an honour that my daughter got to meet and know him just like I did. The new generation need people like him to learn so much from.”

“His voice will echo through out the literary world. Today is a sad day as we have lost a national treasure.”

In his tribute to the thespian, actor Yasir Hussain noted that Pakistan lost his voice today, while fellow celebs Tooba Siddiqui and Anoushey Ashraf termed the death an absolute loss. Actors Zhalay Sarhadi, Junaid Khan, Sami Khan, Hamzah Tariq Jamil and Dawar Mehmood also offered their condolences as they sent prayers to the departed soul. Other than the showbiz fraternity, activist Muniba Mazari also expressed the heartbreak and tweeted, “End of an era.”

ڈھونڈو گے اگر ملکوں ملکوں

ملنے کے نہیں نایاب ہیں ہم! End of An Era 💔#ZiaMohyeddin #AmjadIslamAmjad pic.twitter.com/ZLuuz8yEjl — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) February 13, 2023 A legend, Zia Mohyeddin passed away this morning. Huge loss #ZiaMohyeddin pic.twitter.com/QZSRYSC2wX — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) February 13, 2023 Born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad, Zia Mohyeddin spent his early life in Kasur and Lahore. He was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London from 1953 to 1956.

After stage roles in ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ and ‘Julius Caesar’, he made his West End debut in ‘A Passage to India’ from 20 April to 3 December 1960 at the Comedy Theatre, running for 302 performances. Bollywood celebs mourn Vikram Gokhale’s death Mohyeddin made his film debut in ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962), playing the role of Tafas (the Arab guide who is shot by Omar Sharif for drinking water from the wrong well). He then made numerous TV and film appearances. As an actor, he worked for nearly 47 years in the United Kingdom. Zia Mohyeddin was awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2012.

Comments