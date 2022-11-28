Bollywood celebs mourn Vikram Gokhale’s death

Indian cinema and theater veteran, Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune, on Saturday; Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the seasoned Indian actor was suffering from multiple organ failure and was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune, India, on November 5.

Gokhale was put on life support on Saturday after his health deteriorated. He succumbed to illness and died later in the day at the age of 77, as confirmed by his daughter, Neha. “This is to confirm that Mr Vikram Gokhle passed away this afternoon. We would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, support and prayers through this difficult time,” read her statement.

The actor was laid to rest in Pune.

As the news of his demise surfaced, several celebrities including Bollywood and regional actors, filmmakers and politicians among others took to the micro-blogging site to mourn the death of the prolific artist and extend their condolences to the family.

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.”

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Indian PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late actor in his blog post and wrote, “The days are lined with sadness .. friends and colleagues .. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day .. and we listen see and pray .. 🙏 Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known ..they came to us in our lives .. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence.”

