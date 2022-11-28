Bollywood celebs mourn Vikram Gokhale’s death

Indian cinema and theater veteran, Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune, on Saturday; Bollywood celebrities mourn the loss.
As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the seasoned Indian actor was suffering from multiple organ failure and was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital of Pune, India, on November 5.
Gokhale was put on life support on Saturday after his health deteriorated. He succumbed to illness and died later in the day at the age of 77, as confirmed by his daughter, Neha. “This is to confirm that Mr Vikram Gokhle passed away this afternoon. We would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, support and prayers through this difficult time,” read her statement.
The actor was laid to rest in Pune.
As the news of his demise surfaced, several celebrities including Bollywood and regional actors, filmmakers and politicians among others took to the micro-blogging site to mourn the death of the prolific artist and extend their condolences to the family.
Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.”
Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022
Indian PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late actor in his blog post and wrote, “The days are lined with sadness .. friends and colleagues .. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day .. and we listen see and pray .. 🙏 Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known ..they came to us in our lives .. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence.”
A doyen of Marathi stage and Indian cinema. The master of the dramatic pause and the grandmaster of dialogue delivery…. #VikramGokhale is no more. Watching him on stage had life lessons.
Rest in peace.
Om Shanti
🙏🙏🙏
— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 26, 2022
विक्रम मी कायम तुझ्या समोर नतमस्तक होतो …..असेन…
तुझ्या सारखा कलावंत आणि माणूस होणे नाही…. pic.twitter.com/ggQDHK8eo1
— Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) November 26, 2022
Vikram Gokhale ji. Your legacy will live on forever. Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. pic.twitter.com/ZzMGelqlxQ
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 26, 2022
Very sad to hear of the passing of Vikram Gokhle ji. A wonderful actor. Remember as a kid watching him work with my father in Agneepath and Khuda Gawah and loving his portrayal of Rajput Khan! My condolences to his family and his fans. 🙏🏽
— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2022
A veteran of the industry and one of the most versatile actors.
My heartfelt tributes to Vikram Gokhale ji and condolences to his family.
We shall all miss his presence on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/4Z8fGnAeUv
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2022
I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him…he was a great actor of Indian Cinema…(1/2) pic.twitter.com/YG8RYbUgnE
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 26, 2022
विक्रम गोखले ! #VikramGokhale 💔💔💔
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 26, 2022
Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family 🙏🏼#OmShanti #VikramGokhale
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 26, 2022
मेरे पसंदीदा कलाकार विक्रम गोखले जी नहीं रहे महादेव उनको अपने श्री चरणो में स्थान दे ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y5j69Irjj0
— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 26, 2022
Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. 💔
My thoughts & prayers are with the family 🙏🏼 Blessed to hve had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in Avrodh: The Siege Within ..
you will b missed sir 🙏🏻#rip🙏🏻 #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/nWU4ggZGrK
— Darshan Kumaar (@DarshanKumaar) November 26, 2022
Saddened by the demise of veteran actor VikramGokhale ji. One of the greatest actors who left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SRgERYSVqR
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 26, 2022
Rest in Peace VG 💔 #vikramgokhale
असतील बहू, होतील बहू,
परंतु
या सम हा 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/mJ5OBIcMGT
— Neena Kulkarni नीना कुळकर्णी (@neenakulkarni) November 26, 2022
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते विक्रम गोखले यांच्या निधनाने मराठी, हिंदी रंगभूमी व चित्रपट सृष्टीतील एक चतुरस्र कलावंत तसेच सक्रिय सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता हरपला आहे.
आपल्या दमदार व प्रगल्भ अभिनयाने त्यांनी रसिकांच्या मनावर एक अनोखी व अमिट छाप सोडली.
त्यांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.#vikramgokhale pic.twitter.com/7dyQqmAvLm
— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 26, 2022
Rest in peace Sir.
You truly were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/56ZmOnsi8E
— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 26, 2022
Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti 🙏
RIP #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/WCScRMxl7o
— Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) November 26, 2022
मराठी रंगमंच , टीवी और सिनेमा के बादशाह आदरणीय #VikramGokhale जी हमारे बीच में नहीं रहे !
इंडस्ट्री के लिए यह बहुत बड़ा नुक़सान है !
उनके परिवार को हमारी तरफ़ से श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ !
ओम शांति ! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/glr8HxEkcT
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 26, 2022