Thursday, October 28, 2021
Celebrities back Shoaib Akhtar following spat with Nauman Niaz

Pakistani celebrities are expressing solidarity with former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar after his recent altercation with PTV Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz during his show Game On Hai.

The celebrities, like many netizens, took to social media platforms to call out the show’s anchor and demanded an apology for his actions after the former pacer resigned from the show.

The Pakistan State Television (PTV) officials on Wednesday took cognizance of how the show anchor lashed out at national hero and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar and asked him to leave the panel.

Shoaib Akhtar Row: President, cabinet members demand action against Nauman Niaz

The national television administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter where the former cricketer was apparently disparaged in the live transmission following which the veteran cricketer announced he was quitting the job there and left midway.

In his statement post-fiasco on Twitter, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said he was utterly embarrassed at the Game On Hai show for how rudely its host Dr Nauman Niaz behaved over banter and asked Shoaib Akhtar to leave the show.

The star donning the Rawalpindi Express title said he tried to still calm the temperature by staying on the panel despite the commercial break but the host, Dr Nauman Niaz, didn’t relent even then which entailed his abrupt departure from the show.

Later on, Dr Nauman Niaz also tweeted and indicated there was a second side of the story as well. “One side of the story always attracts,” he said and wished the star and his “friends for ages” all the best.

