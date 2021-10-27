Celebrities back Shoaib Akhtar following spat with Nauman Niaz

Pakistani celebrities are expressing solidarity with former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar after his recent altercation with PTV Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz during his show Game On Hai.

The celebrities, like many netizens, took to social media platforms to call out the show’s anchor and demanded an apology for his actions after the former pacer resigned from the show.

Arguments happen during TV shows but no host tells their guest to leave. That was no way to address any guest, let alone one of the biggest international stars Pakistan has ever produced. What happened, happened; Dr Noman should have at the very least apologised to @shoaib100mph — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 27, 2021

@shoaib100mph you are and will always be our legend and we must respect our legends. #ptv Managment must take notice and apologise on air. As shoaib Akhtar has earned this #respect by making Pakistan proud.#respect your own🇵🇰@ImranKhanPTI — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 27, 2021

Whenever I’ve met @shoaib100mph he has been a complete gentleman myself and to everyone in the room. He gets up to greet people, is respectful and makes everyone feel special regardless of who they are. This talk show clip was difficult to watch. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 27, 2021

We must learn to respect our national heroes & each other generally. We are entitled to our opinions but the same can be expressed politely in a more cultured fashion with the right choice of words to avoid hurting others’ feelings. @shoaib100mph you’re a legend. #shoaibakhter pic.twitter.com/M4oZBXPfC6 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 27, 2021

#ShoaibAkhtar’s service to Pakistan and contributions to international Cricket forever have the utmost UNDISPUTED #respect of every Pakistani and every global fan of cricket. @shoaib100mph is a National Hero. — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) October 27, 2021

Really applaud the grace shown by @shoaib100mph. He handled the insult heaped on him with so much maturity and patience. Anyone else would have probably lost his cool on air but this guy maintained his dignity. Signs of a good upbringing #sheerclass pic.twitter.com/BHQVO7boZW — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 27, 2021

Shoaib bhai … You are our hero. Forever! @shoaib100mph — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) October 27, 2021

The Pakistan State Television (PTV) officials on Wednesday took cognizance of how the show anchor lashed out at national hero and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar and asked him to leave the panel.

Shoaib Akhtar Row: President, cabinet members demand action against Nauman Niaz

The national television administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter where the former cricketer was apparently disparaged in the live transmission following which the veteran cricketer announced he was quitting the job there and left midway.

In his statement post-fiasco on Twitter, the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said he was utterly embarrassed at the Game On Hai show for how rudely its host Dr Nauman Niaz behaved over banter and asked Shoaib Akhtar to leave the show.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. pic.twitter.com/ob8cnbvf90 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

The star donning the Rawalpindi Express title said he tried to still calm the temperature by staying on the panel despite the commercial break but the host, Dr Nauman Niaz, didn’t relent even then which entailed his abrupt departure from the show.

I wonder why one has to be reminded @shoaib100mph is a star. He has been the best of the best, he shall always be. He has brought laurels to the country is undeniable. One side of the story always attracts nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) October 26, 2021

Later on, Dr Nauman Niaz also tweeted and indicated there was a second side of the story as well. “One side of the story always attracts,” he said and wished the star and his “friends for ages” all the best.

