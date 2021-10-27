Shoaib Akhtar row: President, cabinet members demand action against Nauman Niaz  

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, members of the federal cabinet, and top Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership have demanded termination of Nauman Niaz after a verbal spat with ace Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar during a broadcast on state television, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the PTI ministers had demanded of the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to take action against Nauman Niaz and immediately terminate him.

The sources said that the cabinet members who are backing the resignation demand included Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Ali Muhammad Khan, Babar Awan, Shahbaz Gill and others.

“President Arif Alvi has also condemned the behaviour meted out to the former Pakistani pacer during the live show,” they said adding that Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has also called for action against the presenter on the state television.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi also took to Twitter to demand action against Nauman Niaz saying that he acted like an arrogant little brat on PTV last night.

Dr.Nauman Niaz acted like an arrogant little brat on PTV last night. He should be fired & blacklisted from PTV screen until he tenders a public apology to all sitting on the show, especially @shoaib100mph

— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 27, 2021



“He should be fired & blacklisted from PTV screen until he tenders a public apology to all sitting on the show, especially Shoaib Akhtar,” the minister said adding that this kind of nonsensical behaviour should and will not be tolerated.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also seconded the termination of the PTV sports presenter while citing a social media backlash.

