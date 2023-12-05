Want glowing skin and healthy hair? Try these celebs-approved DIYs

Cannot squeeze a spa trip before an event? We have you sorted in one place with some celebs-approved DIY hacks for instantly glowing skin and healthy hair.

Appearing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, with host Nida Yasir, your favourite showbiz divas including Ayesha Omar, Amar Khan, Areeba Habib, Zarnish Khan and Komal Aziz Khan shared their at-home beauty secrets for instant glow-up.

‘Baddua’ star Amar Khan revealed that although she is blessed with great genes, thanks to her mother, she also swears by a good, organic mustard hair oil for healthy and lustrous tresses.

‘Habs’ diva and entrepreneur Ayesha Omar mentioned that she uses aloe vera gel all over the body, including on her face and scalp, to get the best benefits of the natural product. Moreover, she revealed that she also eats aloe vera and it helps with gut health, eventually leading to better skin.

‘Jalan’ actor Areeba Habib spilt a DIY face mask for glowing skin which she learnt from an Italian national during her trip to Rome. For the pack, mix honey, lemon and coffee, make a paste and apply it on your face. Let it stay until completely dry and wash off with tap water, for instantly fresh and energized skin.

According to Komal Aziz, a basic DIY protein treatment, made simply with yoghurt and egg, always works for her dry, brittle hair, leaving them smooth, luscious and voluminous.

Lastly, Zarnish Khan mentioned that a face pack she learnt from YouTube, made from half a cup of boiled rice and a few drops of milk, along with lemon and honey, really helped her to clear out the skin and congested pores.

Which one of these hacks are you trying today?

