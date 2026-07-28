Celeste Rivas Hernandez case: D4vd faces multiple charges

D4vd to stand trial on the murder and other charges related to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

On July 27, in a recent update on the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo issued the ruling, following a five-day preliminary hearing. During the hearing, prosecutors presented evidence they alleged showed the now 21-year-old singer killed the 14-year-old runaway after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship.

Burke will remain held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31, and his trial is expected to begin within 60 days of that date.

Prosecutors claim D4vd, whose real name is David A. Burke, killed Rivas on April 23, 2025, one day after the two got into an argument over his relationships with other women and just days before the release of his debut album.

They further allege Burke dismembered and disposed of Rivas’ body parts with items he bought online from Amazon and Home Depot, including a shovel, three chainsaws, two “City Morgue” cadaver bags, two heavy-duty laundry bags and a “Tornado Spin” mop and bucket combo.

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Rivas’ remains were discovered in two bags in the front trunk of Burke’s Tesla on Sept. 8, 2025, three days after his Tesla was impounded near his Hollywood Hills home.

On Friday, July 24, Los Angeles County deputy medical examiner Dr. Grant Ho testified Rivas suffered two penetrating injuries, one to the right abdomen that injured her liver and the other to the left lower chest area of her body that damaged her ribs.

Ho said that due to the severe decomposition of her body, it was impossible to tell what type of weapon was used in her death, which he ruled a homicide. He added that it was too difficult to tell when the girl died, though she had been dead for at least several weeks.

Los Angeles Police Department robbery-homicide detective Corey Farell also testified Friday that Burke and Rivas exchanged multiple texts during their illegal sexual relationship about abortion, birth control, Plan B, the emergency contraceptive pill and breaking up.

More than 40 images of child s*x abuse involving Rivas were found on Burke’s iPhone as well as several photos of the two engaging in s*ual activity. Prosecutors allege the two began communicating on August 8, 2022, when Rivas was 11 years old, and began the sexual relationship in November 2023 when she was 13, and he was 18. Text messages between the two shown in court also discussed a pregnancy and abortion when she was 13. “Both of us aren’t able to take care of it,” Rivas wrote in a Jan. 8, 2024, text to the singer. “I know but still,” Burke responded.

Burke is facing a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death; the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is still deciding whether to seek the death penalty in the case.