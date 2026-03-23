Celine Dion returns to the spotlight — But there’s a twist everyone’s wondering about

After wowing the world with her stage return at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Celine Dion is preparing to make a major concert comeback in France.

Variety has confirmed that the iconic singer is set to perform a string of shows this fall in Paris.

The news first surfaced in French-Canadian paper La Presse and was teased on Monday with a playful poster campaign across the streets of Paris. Fans spotted titles of Dion’s biggest hits — “Pour que tu m’aimes encore” and “Power of Love” among them — hinting at her upcoming return to the stage.

👀‼️ Annonce imminente du retour de #CelineDion ?? Les rues de Paris sont ornées ce matin de 250 panneaux publicitaires contenant des titres de chansons de Céline, “Pour Que tu M’aimes Encore” ou “Power Of Love” ont été aperçus .. ￼Affaire à suivre ‼️👀 #NewsCelineDion pic.twitter.com/YaYzhcu2sO — NewsCelineDion (@NewsDion) March 23, 2026



Celine Dion is expected to perform at Paris La Défense Arena, the 40,000-seat venue recently acquired by Live Nation. The arena has hosted mega-stars like Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Kendrick Lamar, and Dion’s concerts will run twice a week in September and October.

These Paris shows were originally part of her 2020 Courage World Tour but were postponed due to the pandemic, then delayed again because of her health struggles.

In 2022, Dion revealed she was battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects muscle movement and made performing extremely difficult. Her fight against the illness was captured in the 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Irene Taylor.

Celine Dion’s return comes after a long period away from the stage, but fans have already been treated to a glimpse of her power. Her 2024 Paris Olympics performance of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour” by the Eiffel Tower reminded audiences why Dion remains one of the most beloved voices in music.

Also Read: Céline Dion honors late husband René Angélil on 10th death anniversary

Adding to the buzz, Dion was recently featured in a French documentary exploring her creative collaboration with legendary singer-songwriter and producer Jean-Jacques Goldman. With her health stabilized and the Paris stage set, Celine Dion is poised to reclaim the spotlight, proving her voice and presence are as compelling as ever.