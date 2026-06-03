Celine Dion remembers late Peabo Bryson

Canadian Celine Dion paid tribute to her Disney duet partner Peabo Bryson following his death at 75.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories, writing that she was “heartbroken” by the news.

In 1991, the duo famously collaborated on the title track for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which went on to become a massive global hit. “I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,” she wrote underneath an image of them at the 1993 American Music Awards.

The French singer further mentioned, “He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast”. Celine continued, “He made me so comfortable, as I was just trying to learn to sing English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed…”

“My heart is with your family, and may you rest in peace, Peabo. Love, Celine xx,” she concluded her sweet tribute.

Peabo Bryson died on Tuesday, according to a statement shared by his family to the Daily Mail. “We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world.”

They continued, “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.” Peabo was surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him,” his family said.

The vocalist’s passing comes days after he suffered a stroke and more than seven years after he had what was described as a mild heart attack at his home in Georgia.