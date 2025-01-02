Cement exports in Pakistan see big surge in Dec 2024

KARACHI: Cement exports in Pakistan saw a significant rise in the month of December 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The cement exports surged by 49.35 percent, reaching 7,83,550 tons in December, compared with 5,24,656 tons in Dec 2023, data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association showed.

Meanwhile, domestic cement sales decreased by 4.76 percent, reaching 3.370 million tons in December 2024, compared with 3.539 million tons in Dec 2023.

Overall, Pakistan cement sales for the month surged by 2.23 percent, with total sales at 4.154 million tons compared with 4.063 million tons in Dec 2023.

The total Pakistan cement sales including domestic and exports, for the first six months (July-Dec) of the current fiscal year remained 22.933 million tons, which is 3.97% lower than 23.881mn tons during the corresponding period of 2023.

Read More: Cement sales slightly increase in Pakistan in Nov 2024

The domestic sales reduced by 10.41 percent in the said period, totaling 18.122 million tons, compared to 20.228 million tons in the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, cement exports during this period rose by 31.69 percent, clocking in at 4.810 million tons, as against 3.653 last year.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, while expressing concern over declining sales, demanded a cut in the taxes and duties to increase the demand, especially domestic sales of cement.

“It will not only lead to a reduction in prices and an increase in demand but also the untapped productivity of the cement sector will be leveraged”, the statement added.