ISLAMABAD: The cement prices and sales in Pakistan have had a prominent surge at the start of May 2025, showing strong demand and positive market trends.



In the construction sector, continued flexibility can be seen, with cement sales observing noteworthy growth.

Cement Prices in Pakistan

According to the latest market data, various brands have raised cement prices. As competitive choices, Rs 1,420 per bag are the prices set by Bestway Cement and Fauji Cement. The higher price of Rs 1,450 is set by Maple Leaf Cement, while Rs 1,430 price is set by DG Khan Cement and Pioneer Cement. Lucky Cement has the lowest price rate of Rs 1,400.

Brands Price Lucky Cement 1,420 BestWay Cement 1,420 Fauji Cement 1,420 DG Khan Cement 1,430 Pioneer Cement 1,430 Pakcem Cement 1,450 Maple Leaf Cement 1,450



Cement Sales Growth

The cement prices in Pakistan have been affected by a rise in sales. Over the past month, the industry recorded a 7.64% increase, reaching 2.516 million tonnes, compared to 2.337 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Read More: Cement prices in Pakistan; April 2025

34.56% rise can be seen in Exports too, with shipments reaching 826,457 tonnes in April 2025, compared to 614,214 tonnes in April 2024. This rise highlights the cement sector’s expanding reach in international markets, signaling better cheapness and demand abroad.

Overall Market Performance

Total cement sales in April 2025 stood at 3.342 million tonnes, marking a 13.24% increase from 2.951 million tonnes in April 2024. The cement prices in Pakistan continue to reflect strong demand, reinforcing the industry’s recovery path.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new valuation mechanism for cement sales tax, effective May 1, 2025.

Cement exports have risen 29% year-on-year, but domestic demand remains weak.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will now determine the minimum retail price for cement to curb under-invoicing.

This growth in cement prices in Pakistan and sales suggests a promising outlook for the construction industry, driven by increasing demand both locally and globally.