Cement prices show mixed trend across Pakistan

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that cement prices across the country exhibited a mixed trend during the week ending October 2.

According to PBS, the average retail price of a 50-kg cement bag in northern cities was recorded at Rs1,381, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.10% compared to the previous week’s Rs1,382.

Meanwhile, in southern cities, the average retail price remained unchanged at Rs1,449 per bag.

In city-wise comparison, the average retail price per bag in northern areas during the week stood at Rs1,357 in Islamabad, Rs1,361 in Rawalpindi, Rs1,420 in Gujranwala, Rs1,380 in Sialkot, Rs1,428 in Lahore, Rs1,380 in Faisalabad, Rs1,370 in Sargodha, Rs1,416 in Multan, Rs1,450 in Bahawalpur, Rs1,350 in Peshawar, and Rs1,280 in Bannu.

In the southern region, the average price was Rs1,367 in Karachi, Rs1,427 in Hyderabad, Rs1,500 in Sukkur, Rs1,407 in Larkana, Rs1,510 in Quetta, and Rs1,483 in Khuzdar during the same week.

Earlier, the cement prices in Pakistan for September 2025 showed only minor differences across leading brands, even as floods disrupt construction projects and add to costs.

In September 2025, BestWay Cement was priced at 1,410, which places it just above the average and reflects a stronger brand position. Maple Leaf Cement was listed at 1,430, the highest among all in Pakistan, making it the premium choice in the market.