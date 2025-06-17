Construction costs in Punjab are set to rise, as cement prices come under fresh pressure following a key LAHORE HIGH Court (LHC) ruling.

The decision, delivered by the LHC, directs cement companies operating in Punjab to pay a six percent royalty on the retained value of raw materials.

Currently, a bag of cement from top brands sells for anywhere between Rs1,350 and Rs1,450, depending on the city.

This new royalty is expected to push these prices up, as manufacturers pass on the extra burden to buyers.

Cement Rates in Pakistan

Brand Price Flying Cement 1,350 Cherat Cement 1,375 – 1,380 Kohat, Power & Paidar Cement 1,380 – 1400 Askari Cement 1,380 – 1,400 Lucky Cement 1,390 – 1,400 Pioneer Cement 1,395 – 1,405 Bestway Cement 1,405 – 1,415 DG Khan Cement 1,415 – 1,425 Maple Leaf Cement 1,425 – 1,450 Pakcem 1,430 – 1,440

In KP, the royalty is fixed at Rs350 per 1,000 kilograms much lower than the estimated Rs1,000 per tonne that firms in Punjab may now be forced to pay. This difference gives KP-based companies a notable cost advantage.

With Punjab-based manufacturers facing a higher financial load, cement prices in the province are expected to see further hikes.

Earlier, the cement prices and sales in Pakistan have had a prominent surge at the start of May 2025, showing strong demand and positive market trends.

In the construction sector, continued flexibility can be seen, with cement sales observing noteworthy growth.

Cement Prices in Pakistan

According to the market data, various brands raised cement prices. As competitive choices, Rs 1,420 per bag are the prices set by Bestway Cement and Fauji Cement. The higher price of Rs 1,450 is set by Maple Leaf Cement, while Rs 1,430 price is set by DG Khan Cement and Pioneer Cement. Lucky Cement has the lowest price rate of Rs 1,400.

Cement Sales Growth

The cement prices in Pakistan have been affected by a rise in sales. Over the past month, the industry recorded a 7.64% increase, reaching 2.516 million tonnes, compared to 2.337 million tonnes in the same period last year.

34.56% rise can be seen in Exports too, with shipments reaching 826,457 tonnes in April 2025, compared to 614,214 tonnes in April 2024. This rise highlights the cement sector’s expanding reach in international markets, signaling better cheapness and demand abroad.