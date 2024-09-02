Centre allocates Rs78bln for Sindh development projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs 78 billion for various development projects in Sindh under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current financial year, ARY News reported.

According to the PSDP document, Rs 1.14 billion has already been released for different projects in the first two months of the current financial year.

The document stated that Rs 1 billion has been allocated for the Sindh Coastal Highway, while Rs 1.6 billion for the Stone Pitching Northern Dadu Canal project.

However, it is worth noting that no funds have been released for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas or for the construction of five small dams.

Additionally, despite the allocation of funds, no significant amount has been provided for projects initiated with foreign assistance.

Currently, there are 22 federal projects underway in Sindh province, aiming to drive development and progress in the region.

READ: Sindh to build expressway from KPT terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge

Earlier today, the government of Sindh decided to build an expressway from Karachi Port terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge.

The project was decided in a session of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Board, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The road’s 12.5-kilometer portion will be up the ground and remaining below the surface,” chief minister said. “The expressway from the KPT terminal will connect with Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq bridge”.

The CM directed the Sindh local government department to finalize the project in collaboration with the PPP unit. “The government will build the road on PPP mode with its own resources,” chief minister said.