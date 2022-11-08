Centre refuses to withdraw services of Punjab IG’s: sources

LAHORE: The federal government has refused to withdraw services of Punjab Inspector-General (IG) of Police Faisal Shahkar, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, the federal government refused to accept the resignation of Faisal Shahkar and ordered him to continue working as Punjab Inspector-General (IG).

Sources told ARY News that no matter related to the withdrawal of services of Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar was under consideration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Inspector General (IG) of police Faisal Shahkar penned down a letter to federal government, stating that said he cannot continue discharging his duties due to personal reasons.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Ealhi, held an important meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the registration of FIR following an attack on Imran Khan and others issues came under discussion.

According to sources privy to the matter, the former prime minister also directed Moonis Elahi to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Faisal Shahkar from his post.

Moonis Elahi accepted Imran Khan’s demand and assured him of the removal of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, the sources said.

Earlier, the federal government suspended the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Muhammad Dogar, after Governor’s House came under attack.

According to details, the establishment division issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service.

The difference with IG Punjab surfaced after he refused to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Thursday evening.

