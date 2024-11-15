WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bohemia engage in hilarious chat

Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan left Punjabi rapper Bohemia surprised by singing his viral hit ‘Bado Badi’ during an online chat.

First posted to TikTok, the video of their interaction has since gone viral all over social media platforms.

The video shows Bohemia sitting in a restaurant along with his friends when they video call Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

During their chatter, Khan sang his most viral song ‘Bado Badi,’ leaving Bohemia in splits.

The viral Pakistan singer called Bohemia “Boom Boom” while lauding his singing and rapping skills.

The rapper in return extended an invitation to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan to visit him, so they could meet in person.

It is worth mentioning here that the Pakistani singer went viral with his version of ‘Bado Badi’ song.

The number was later taken down from YouTube, after the claims of copyright infringement.

Previously, the trending track of Khan was also used by Indian A-list singers like Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh and B Praak in their Instagram reels.

Earlier this year, Khan recreated Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla’s party banger ‘Tauba Tauba’ which garnered him a hilarious response from the rapper himself.

The Pakistani singer changed the lyrics and music of the Punjabi track and sang the song in his unusual style, with a guitar in his hand, and the Taj Mahal in the background.

Reacting to his song video on social media, the ‘Softly’ singer commented, “Uncle na kro (don’t do)please,” followed by folded hands and loudly crying face emojis.