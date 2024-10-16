‘Tauba Tauba’ singer reacts to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version

web analytics
Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla has reacted to Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version of his chart-topper ‘Tauba Tauba’.

The viral hit ‘Bado Badi’ fame Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is back with his latest song, titled ‘Toba Toba’, seemingly a recreation of Karan Aujla’s party banger ‘Tauba Tauba’, even though he changed the lyrics and music of the Punjabi track.

The video sees Khan singing his version of the song in his unusual style, with a guitar in his hand, and the Taj Mahal in the background.

Reacting to his song video on social media, the ‘Softly’ singer commented, “Uncle na kro (don’t do)please,” followed by folded hands and loudly crying face emojis.

 

It is to be noted here that Aujla’s number, from the Bollywood film ‘Bad Newz’ smashed records upon its release in July this year, for the catchy tune and lyrics of the song, as well as the viral hook step of the main lead, Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from Aujla, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, producer of Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Bad Newz’ also reacted to Khan’s ‘Toba Toba’. He reposted the song on his Instagram stories and captioned, “Must watch,” with a red heart emoji.chahat fateh ali khan, toba toba, karan johar, karan aujla Also Read: Hammad Shoaib nails Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ hook step – Watch

