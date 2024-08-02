Hammad Shoaib nails Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ hook step – Watch

Actor-dancer Hammad Shoaib aced the complicated hook step of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal’s latest hit ‘Tauba Tauba’, from ‘Bad Newz’, with utmost ease and perfection. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A true epitome of ‘ate and left no crumbs’, Hammad Shoaib absolutely nailed the viral hook step of Vicky Kaushal’s trending dance number with Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla, ‘Tauba Tauba’, from his latest film ‘Bad Newz’, with similar effortlessness and swag.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor shared a video of him, smashing the spectacular choreography of the song, and captioned, “TAUBA TAUBA song fever is so high! That I couldn’t resist myself dancing on this viral song!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

The now-viral dance reel garnered more than half a million views on his official Instagram handle and was widely shared on several entertainment pages. Social users showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and praised his smooth moves in the comments sections.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif’s reaction to ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hammad Shoaib was last seen in the daily serial ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’ alongside Saniya Shamshad and Junaid Niazi.

Previously, he had been a part of successful projects including ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’, ‘Ishq Hai’, ‘Pardes’, ‘Hangor’ and ‘Shehnai’.