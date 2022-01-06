‘Chairman NAB to be summoned to PAC meeting via letter’

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has decided to write a letter to the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to summon him to the committee’s proceedings, ARY NEWS reported.

The chairman NAB skipped today’s meeting of the PAC with its chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain saying that Justice (retd) Jave Iqbal should have appeared before the meeting.

“We have to postpone the meeting owing to the absence of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal,” he said and added that they had convened an in-camera session of the PAC at the request of the chairman.

He said that the meeting was conveyed in the morning that the Chairman NAB will not be attending the session. “The DG NAB briefed the meeting today and asked it to be an in-camera session owing to the sensitivity of the information provided by him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DG NAB presented a letter to the PAC which showed approval from the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the representation of Chairman NAB by his director-general.

However, a member of the committee, Noor Alam, said that if the approval was accorded by the prime minister then it should have been conveyed via cabinet division rather than coming directly from a NAB official.

