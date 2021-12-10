Process to appoint new Chairman NAB begins, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: The process to nominate a new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun and more than one name is being considered for the slot, ARY NEWS reported.

This was stated by Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai.

“We are considering different names for the slot of chairman NAB and they included new names and the name of the incumbent chief Justice retd Javed Iqbal,” he said and added that the process would soon be finalized.

Babar Awan said that it has become a law that the president would consult on the name of chairman NAB with the prime minister and opposition leader.

Previously it was reported that a summary for the appointment has been forwarded to President Dr Arif Alvi by the law and justice ministry.

After the summary, the president will write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the appointment of the new NAB chief.

The current NAB chairman will continue to perform his duties till the appointment of the new chairman, sources added.

On October 6, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Imran Khan will never consult the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman.

Fawad Chaudhry had said that if the opposition wanted consultation over the matter, then they should replace the incumbent opposition leader.

