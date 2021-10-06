PM Imran ‘will never consult Shehbaz Sharif’ over NAB chairman’s appointment  

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will consult the opposition, not Shehbaz Sharif, the Opposition leader in National Assembly, over the appointment of Chairman NAB, ARY NEWS reported.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will never consult Shehbaz Sharif over NAB chairman’s appointment and if the opposition wanted consultation over the matter then they should replace the incumbent opposition leader,” said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry who was flanked by Law Minister Farogh Naseem during the presser.

Naseem also seconded him saying that when he called for consultation with the opposition leader, it was the post he was talking about rather than Shehbaz Sharif.

“If Shehbaz Sharif has some decency left then he should resign from his post,” the information minister said.

Farogh Naseem while speaking during the presser said that it was unfortunate that the opposition was doing politics on the NAB ordinance and said that the president will consult the prime minister and opposition leader over the appointment.

“If no consensus is reached between them, the matter will then be sent to a parliamentary committee,” he said adding the body would be formed by the National Assembly’s speaker comprising six members each from opposition and treasury.

He further said that they would mull over the names of the incumbent and former chairmen of the NAB for the slot.

Further sharing details of the NAB ordinance, Farogh Naseem said that thanks to the apex court, the trial court is now given the authority to grant bail to a suspect in accountability cases.

The law minister further said that even people opting to voluntarily return the money would also be disqualified likewise plea bargain for any service for 10 years.

