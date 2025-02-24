Chairman PCB should resign if can’t do surgery: Basit Ali

KARACHI: Former cricketer Basit Ali called for the resignation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi if he fails to conduct surgery on Pakistan’s cricket after the crushing defeat to India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

On the ARY News program Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit Ali stated that if Pakistan’s cricket does not undergo surgery soon, the PCB Chairman should resign.

“We appreciate his efforts in revamping the grounds, but now it’s the Chairman’s responsibility. He pledged to fix the cricket structure, and this is the perfect time to make those changes,” he said.

Basit stressed that if Naqvi fails to take action against PCB officials and players, it will be regrettable.

He warned that if Pakistan cricket doesn’t undergo the necessary surgery, the team could continue to be eliminated in the first round of future events.

Earlier on Sunday, a masterful century from Virat Kohli, coupled with disciplined bowling, propelled India to a convincing six-wicket victory over Pakistan in a crucial Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

India chased down a modest 242 with a loss of four wickets and 45 deliveries to spare. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 100 runs as he smashed seven fours. Sheryas Iyer struck 56 runs studded with seven fours and a six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets for 74 runs in his 8 overs. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed was the only the positive as finished with figures 1-28 in his 10 overs.

Saud Shakeel scored a fifty as Pakistan set a 242-run target for India. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan made 46 off 77 balls while Khushdil Shah scored 38 off 39 deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India, taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

Harshit Rana, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each in the game.