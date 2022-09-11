PTI Chairman Imran Khan holds second flood relief telethon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Sunday held a second telethon to raise funds for the flood victims, a total of Rs5 billion have been collected so far in the telethon, ARY News reported.

Inbound and overseas Pakistanis donated wholeheartedly for their fellow in this hour of need as over Rs3 billion have been donated by Pakistanis for flood affected families.

The PTI Chief said that Pakistan contributes less than 1% to the global carbon footprint but we are among the most affected countries by climate change. We have pushed ourselves into the calamity by not building more dams, said Imran Khan.

Over 33 million people have been severely affected by the floods, situations is worse than 2010 floods, the PTI Chief said at the start of the telethon. The nation would have to come together in this difficult time, he added.

In the first telethon PTI Chief Imran Khan collected over Rs5 billion for the flood relief operations. According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations in 3 hours long flood telethon.

Devastating floods in the country have caused severe infrastructural, life and property damages worth near $18 billion, said Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Sania Nishtar is handling the funds collected via the telethon, Imran Khan said. Data from the Ehsaas program would be used to distribute the collected amount among affected families, Sania Nishtar said.

In the first telethon, Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa — Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan — former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar, celebrities, and other politicians joined Imran Khan’s telethon.

