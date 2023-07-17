Chairman PTI was offered election thrice: Pervez Khattak

Former defence minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians Pervez Khattak claimed on Monday that his previous political party wasted election opportunities thrice or more.

Pervez Khattak claimed that PTI chairman had been offered elections multiple times but he always rejected them.

“Why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected election opportunities three to four times? We had gotten chances to hold elections. It is big secret why PTI wasted the chances of elections. Everyone would be shocked on the day when the secret is revealed regarding the PTI’s plan.”

READ: Pervez Khattak launches new political party

“We took decision to launch a new political party in a session which was attended by like-minded MNAs and MPAs. We will announce the party flag and manifesto soon. We will take all decisions in national interests.”

“I and Mahmood Khan served Khyber Pakhuntkhwa (KP) twice in which he launched sahulat cards, Swat Motorway, Peshawar BRT, forest preservation and other road network.”

Khattak said that Pakistan is a democratic state and elections should be held. He added that political parties must choose the democratic path instead of doing politics of violence.

Earlier in the day, former defence minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

READ: Jahangir Tareen launches “Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party”



Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

The new political party has been PTI Parliamentarian. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are part of the PTI Parliamentarians.