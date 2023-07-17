Pervez Khattak launches new political party

PESHAWAR: Former defense minister Pervez Khattak on Monday launched new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

The new political party has been PTI Parliamentarian. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are part of the PTI Parliamentarians.

Khattak also condemned the May 9 riots that were triggered after arrest of the PTI chairman.

On Sunday, Pervez Khattak said that he would decide about his political future after consultation with like-minded people.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Khattak said a meeting had been summoned to consult about their political future.

Pervez Khattak also denied joining or forming any political party, saying that future of action of plan will be made in tomorrow’s meeting.