Pervez Khattak says will decide about political future after ‘consultation’

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister (CM) Pervez Khattak said that he would decide about his political future after consultation with like-minded people, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Khattak – whose basic party membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was suspended – said he has summoned a meeting of like-minded people to consult about their political future.

Pervez Khattak also denied joining or forming any political party, saying that future of action of plan will be made in tomorrow’s meeting.

He said that he met former members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and “they will also attend the meeting tomorrow.

Earlier, it emerged that Pervez Khattak will launch his own political party and PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup led by senior politician Pervez Khattak.

Khattak has claimed that more than 50 former PTI members of parliamentarians (MPs) are in contact with him and would join his new political set-up, say sources.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.