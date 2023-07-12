PTI terminates Pervez Khattak’s basic party membership

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the basic party membership of former defence minister Pervez Khattak for not ‘giving satisfactory reply about inciting PTI members to leave party’, ARY News reported.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

“You [Khattak] have not provided a satisfactory reply within the given stipulated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party,” the termination notice stated.

Therefore, the notice stated, Khattak’s basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been terminated.

Earlier, it emerged that Pervez Khattak will launch his own political party and PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI deserters are expected to join the new political setup led by senior politician Pervez Khattak.

Khattak has claimed that more than 50 former PTI members of parliamentarians (MPs) are in contact with him and would join his new political set-up, say sources.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.