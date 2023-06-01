Pervez Khattak resigns from party positions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and former chief minister resigned from party positions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader said that he had already condemned the attacks on military instalments on May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pervez Khattak said that he will decide on his future plans after consultation with colleagues. What happened on May 9 was not good for the country and it should not be repeated.

He said that it is difficult for him to continue holding a party position that’s why he announced his resignation from the position of president PTI KP.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Bakhsh Bhutto and Allah Bux Unar along with their companions quit the party.

While talking to the journalists, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto condemned May 9 incidents and termed the attacks on military installations terrorism. He added that he has already excused from taking part in politics.

It is important to mention here that Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak were arrested from the federal capital today. They added that the PTI leaders were shifted to an undisclosed location, Sources told ARY News.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.