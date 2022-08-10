Chairman Senate expresses concerns over China-Taiwan crisis

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday expressed concerns over the tension that emerged between China and Taiwan saying the global community can not be exposed to yet another conflict after Russia and Ukraine, ARY News reported.

Pakistan would continue its cooperation with China over CPEC and other projects, the Chairman Senate added.

According to details, the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan would continue its cooperation with China over its autonomy and territorial security. Pakistan has grave concerns over the China-Taiwan tensions in the recent times, he added.

He added that the conflict would give affect the peace, prosperity and development of the region. The world is already facing severe security issue due to the on-going Russia-Ukraine issue, he added.

He added that Pakistan would continue its cooperation with Chine over the One Belt One Road project and other collaborative projects.

