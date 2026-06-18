CHAKWAL: Inspector General of Punjab Police Abdullah Karim has confirmed police negligence in the killing of a minor girl, Hania, in Chakwal, and said a joint investigation is underway to establish the facts, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference alongside AIG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha, the IG Punjab said an innocent child lost her life and a family was shattered. “The death of an innocent girl cannot be hidden behind complications. The joint investigation is not to protect anyone, but to bring the truth forward,” he stated.

He said the police personnel involved in the Chakwal shooting have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. “No institution can earn public trust unless it admits its mistakes. Negligence and misuse of authority by officials is unacceptable,” IG Karim added.

The police department, Punjab government, and all institutions are working to make the inquiry transparent, he said, adding that steps will be taken to ensure such an incident does not happen again. He vowed the case would be investigated with honesty and sincerity.

Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha said an FIR was registered immediately on the complaint of Hania’s father. The officer has been nominated based on weapon records and eyewitness accounts.

According to the Additional IG, dacoits took cover behind the car and opened fire. Police thought the firing was coming from the vehicle. When Hania’s father drove the car away after the firing started, the officer assumed the dacoits were inside and opened fire.

“An officer cannot fire based on assumption. Even during a raid at a dacoit’s house, the family’s safety is ensured. Firing on assumption was a major mistake,” Chatha said, citing SOPs that prohibit such action.

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