Rawalpindi Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday served notices to police officials in Chakwal shooting that claimed life of a 9-year-old Pakistani-Australian girl.

The case was heard by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan at the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court.

The petition was submitted in the public interest by Advocate Mian Asif Mahmood. After removing procedural objections, the court admitted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the Inspector General of Punjab Police, the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi and the District Police Officer Chakwal.

According to the petition, CCD personnel opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the death of the young girl. It further alleges that a Pakistani-Australian family was deliberately targeted during the Chakwal shooting.

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The petition argues that the killing of a minor due to CCD firing constitutes a serious violation of citizens’ fundamental rights and maintains that the Chakwal tragedy is not merely an issue affecting one family, but a matter concerning the protection of the public’s constitutional rights.

The petitioner has requested immediate protection for the affected family and has called for a judicial inquiry into the incident. The petition also seeks the establishment of an independent judicial commission to ensure a transparent investigation and the delivery of justice.

During the hearing, the Lahore High Court issued notices to all respondents and directed them to submit their replies by the following day.