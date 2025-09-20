Chakwal court awards death sentence to three over gang rape of child after abduction

Chakwal: A local court of Chakwal on Saturday sentenced death penalty to three persons after they were found guilty of a gang rape of a child and after abduction.

The verdict was pronounced by additional session Judge Amir Mukthar Gonal. The court has given the sentence of hanging till death to all three convicted, Hameed alias grenade, Saqib and Irfan.

The court declared that convicts Hameed alias grenade, Saqib and Irfan be hanged “until death.” The court termed the crime “heinous and despicable” and said no leniency could be shown.

The court also ordered the police to transfer all the three convicted persons to the District jail Jehlum.

During the course of the hearing the prosecution argued that the accused had subjected the minor Abdullah sexual abuse after abducting him.

The evidences presented in the court proved the prosecution arguments that led to the court deciding the death penalty to all three.

Earlier, this month, a Model Court in Rawalpindi sentenced a man to three counts of death and imposed a fine of Rs1 million for the kidnapping, rape, and brutal murder of a 13-year-old student in Dhamial.

Judge Afshan Ijaz Sufi had announced the verdict.

on March 15, 2023, the convict abducted Abubakar, son of Zaheer, at gunpoint while the boy was on his way to offer Isha prayers in Street 6, Bank Colony, Dhamial.

He took the child to his house, where he subjected him to sexual assault. When neighbours grew suspicious and the crime risked exposure, Azeem slit the boy’s throat with a sharp-edged object, killing him mercilessly.

Hearing the child’s screams, the victim’s uncle, Zulfiqar Khan, reached the scene and apprehended the accused on the spot, seizing the murder weapon before police arrived and arrested him. Medical board and post-mortem reports confirmed both sexual assault and death by stabbing.

The court awarded three separate death sentences: one for kidnapping with a Rs500,000 fine, one for rape with a Rs500,000 fine, and one for murder. Following the judgment, the convict was shifted to Adiala Jail.