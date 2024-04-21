Chakwal: Four labourers killed after inhaling toxic gas

CHAKWAL: At least four labourers were killed after inhaling toxic gas in a paper mill located in Chakwal city of Punjab, ARY News reported, citing Rescue officials.

According to officials, the labourers fell into an eight-feet deep tank in Minwal Paper Mills and died after inhaling toxic gas.

The victims were identified as Amir, Zeeshan, Muhammad Saqib and Jamshed.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, DPO Chakwal said that the paper mill has been sealed while raids were being carried out to arrest the owner of the mill.

Last year, several including employees fell unconscious after ammonia gas cylinder blast in a food factory located in the Fish Harbour area in Karachi.

Emergency was imposed in adjoining areas of the factory in Karachi’s Fish Harbour area after an ammonia gas cylinder exploded in a food factory, leaving several persons including employees unconscious and affected.

In May last year, four workers lost their lives due to the spread of toxic gas in an oil well on Bahawalpur Road.

According to the details, four workers died due to toxic gas spread during the cleaning of the well of a private oil mill located at Bahawalpur Road in Multan.