Medical report confirms rape of Chakwal seminary students 

CHAKWAL: The medical report has confirmed the rape of five students of a local seminary in Chakwal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the spokesperson of district hospital stated that medical tests of six students were conducted while parents of nine students declined consent for the tests.

The spokesperson said that reports have also confirmed the physical abuse of five students including the writing of initials of their name, “Z or A”, on their bodies using a sharp object.

Earlier, the district police sealed a local seminary in Chakwal after cases of sexual assault and torture with multiple students surfaced.

Two seminary teachers were arrested and a case of “unnatural offences” was registered against them following allegations that they sexually assaulted multiple minor students.

The two accused – Zeeshan and Anis – were arrested after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer (DPO).

Read More: Two seminary teachers booked for ‘raping students’ in Chakwal

The police claimed the ages of the victims ranged between nine and twelve and according to them, the abuse had been going on for at least three to four weeks.

The accused were apprehended in two separate raids conducted in Mianwali and Jatli. Doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital conducted examinations of the victims and revealed that at least eight students showed signs of assault.

On the other hand, the district police also detained principal and admin in-charge of the seminary following the allegations levelled by the students. The detainees, Principal Akhter Jawed and admin in-charge Bilal, were shifted to Saddar Police Station.

However, seminary’s in-charge and its deputy – Naveed Haidari and Ziaul Haq – were nowhere to be found as the police visited the place for inspection.

Meanwhile, the police – in a statement today – said they have sealed the local seminary and ‘sent back’ the students to their homes. “Raids were being carried out to arrested the seminary’s in-charge and its deputy”, they added.

CM Punjab’s visit

Interim Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi visited the seminary in Chakwal and met the victims and their parents.

On the occasion, Punjab Inspector-General (IG) of Police and District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing investigation.

The officials briefed CM Mohsin Naqvi that the two main suspects – Zeeshan and Anis – were arrested while statements of victims and suspects have been recorded.

Talking to journalists, CM Naqvi said that he had tasked the Punjab IG to being the accused to justice. “An interim set-up cannot make laws”, he said, but measures will be taken to prevent such incidents.