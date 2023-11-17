Two seminary teachers booked for ‘raping students’ in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: Two teachers of a local seminary were booked by Chakwal police after they were accused of sexually assaulting and torturing students, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the first information report (FIR), a victim’s father claimed that two seminary teachers – Zeeshan and Anis – had sexually assaulted and tortured 14 students, including his son.

چکوال: مدرسے کے کئی طلبہ سے اساتذہ کی مبینہ زیادتی کا انکشاف#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/53SGq8xjPS — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 17, 2023

The FIR stated that the suspects used to threaten students and make marks on their bodies with knives.

Following the registration of FIR, the police carried out a raid and arrested one of the suspects – Anis. However, his accomplice Zeeshan is yet to be arrested.

In a similar incident in 2021, a seminary teacher accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a student in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai was arrested.

The Pirwadhai police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The victim’s father stated that he had received a phone call from the management of the seminary, asking him to pick up his daughter who had blacked out.

On regaining her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal saying the teacher had been trying to harass her for the past several months, he added.

She said the teacher tortured her after she resisted his attempts of sexual harassment. She was then given a drug following which she fainted and didn’t remember what happened afterwards, the complainant said.