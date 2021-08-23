Seminary teacher who ‘sexually assaulted, tortured’ student arrested

RAWALPINDI: A seminary teacher accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a student in Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai has been arrested by police, reported ARY News.

The Pirwadhai police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed on the complaint of the victim’s father. He has been booked in another case for resisting his arrest.

He had obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the relevant court to avoid his arrest.

The victim’s father stated that he had received a phone call from the management of the seminary, asking him to pick up his daughter who had blacked out.

On regaining her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal saying the teacher had been trying to harass her for the past several months, he added.

She said the teacher tortured her after she resisted his attempts of sexual harassment. She was then given a drug following which she fainted and didn’t remember what happened afterwards, the complainant said.