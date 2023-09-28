Seminary teacher tortures student with metal nail

ISLAMABAD: A minor student was tortured by a seminary teacher in Multan by placing metal nails on his tongue, ARY News reported.

According to the police report, the minor student was tortured for not memorizing the lesson. A nail was placed on his tongue which got stuck in his throat.

Nishtar Hospital MS of Multan Dr Amjad Rao said that the minor’s condition is better now as the nail has been taken out from his throat.

Moreover, the Federal Minister for Human Rights has taken notice of the brutal incident and directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against the seminary teacher.

Earlier this week, a teacher of a seminary subjected a 13-year-old student Anas to brutal torture who later succumbed to his wounds.

The 13-year-old student Anas died of brutal torture by his teacher at a seminary in Lahore’s Millat Park.

Police said that the teacher namely Shoaib tortured the student for skipping the regular class. He beat up the student with a baton, leaving him severely wounded. Police said that Anas succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment at a hospital for three days.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and the accused teacher Shoaib was already arrested following the incident.