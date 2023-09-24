Seminary student, 13, dies of teacher’s torture in Lahore

LAHORE: A teacher of a seminary subjected a 13-year-old student Anas to brutal torture who later succumbed to his wounds, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A 13-year-old student Anas died of brutal torture by his teacher at a seminary in Lahore’s Millat Park.

Police said that the teacher namely Shoaib tortured the student for skipping the regular class. He beat up the student with a baton, leaving him severely wounded.

Police said that Anas succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment at a hospital for three days.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and the accused teacher Shoaib was already arrested following the incident.

Earlier in the month, a teacher in Multan’s Qadirpur Ran area had subjected a 10-year-old female student to torture for joining school without a uniform.

According to reports, a student named Sameera suffered a fracture in her hand in the ‘torture’ by the teacher for not coming to school in proper uniform.

The 10-year-old student was admitted to the IRH Centre for treatment.

The incidents of corporal punishment in schools are rising in the country. Sensing the importance of the issue, Sindh on Thursday banned physical punishment for students in schools.