Chakwal seminary horror: ‘Abusers used to write initials on victims’ hands’

CHAKWAL: The students of a local seminary in Chakwal district have revealed some gruesome details of being sexually assaulted and tortured by two teachers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, one of the victims alleged that the two teachers – identified as Zeeshan and Anis – sexually assaulted 13 students of the seminary.

The two teachers used to write initials of their name, “Z or A”, on students’ hands with knives to threaten them, the student claimed.

However, the student said, deputy in-charge Ziaul Haq expelled the two teachers in question.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIR – registered on the complaint of one of the victims’ father – stated that the suspects used to threaten students and make marks on their bodies with knives.

The police arrested the two accused – Zeeshan and Anis – after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer (DPO) a day earlier.

The accused were apprehended in two separate raids conducted in Mianwali and Jatli. The police registered a case of “unnatural offences” against the accused teachers.

Meanwhile, doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital conducted examinations of the victims and revealed that at least eight students showed signs of assault.

After the incident came to light, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice and directed the police to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Suspects remanded to police custody

A Judicial Magistrate remanded two seminary teachers to police custody for four days.

The accused were produced before the court of the judicial magistrate at the Chakwal district courts today. After hearing the arguments, the magistrate approved four-day physical remands of the suspects.

Police actions underway

On the other hand, the district police have detained principal and admin in-charge of the seminary following the allegations levelled by the students.

The detainees, Principal Akhter Jawed and admin in-charge Bilal, were shifted to Saddar Police Station.

However, seminary’s in-charge and its deputy – Naveed Haidari and Ziaul Haq – were nowhere to be found as the police visited the place for inspection.

Seminary’s stance

In a statement, in-charge of the local seminary – Naveed Haidari – rejected the allegations levelled against the institution, saying that the safety of students and the trust of parents are their topmost priority.

The statement noted that they had summoned the students’ parents after they received complaint of physical violence in classrooms.

“On November 11, we had expelled both the teachers in question in front of the students’ parents,” Naveed said, adding that the complaints of physical violence turned to be true after seeing the CCTV footages.