Money laundering challan against Shehbaz Sharif, son spread over 7 volumes, FIA tells court

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Saturday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a charge-sheet against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son in a money laundering case.

Judge Mohammad Aslam Gondal heard the case as Shehbaz and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz turned up in court.

At the outset of the hearing, the court enquired about submission of the case challan, to which an FIA prosecutor replied that the charge-sheet has been finalised and approved by the agency’s board.

The charge-sheet consists of seven volumes with four people nominated as key suspects while others as their facilitators, the prosecutor said.

At the previous hearing, the court had given the FIA a last chance to file the case challan. Upon failure to submit the charge-sheet, the entire probe team would be served a show-cause notice, the judge warned.

The father-son duo are facing Rs25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. According to the prosecution of the FIA, Shehbaz is accused of aiding and abetting his sons Hamza and Salman in accumulating more assets than their sources of income could justify

