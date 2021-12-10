FIA finalises money laundering challan against Shehbaz Sharif, son

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday has finalised challan against Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in a money laundering case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Well-placed sources said Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz have been named as main suspects in the case along with more than 17 others including servants of the Sharif family.

Chief Financial Officer of Sharif Family, Muhammad Usman has also been named a suspect in the money laundering case. The FIA is expected to present the challan of the case on December 11 in the banking court, said sources.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif are currently on interim bail in the money laundering case.

Read more: Rs25bn money laundering charges: FIA quizzes Shehbaz Sharif

The opposition leader and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been accused of laundering Rs25 billion ill-gotten money using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

Last year in December, the FIA team had interogated the PML-N inside Kot Lakhpat Jail. On April 23, he was released from jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his bail in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

