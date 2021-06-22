Rs25bn money laundering charges: FIA quizzes Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money laundering of Rs25 billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A four-member team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) quizzed the PML-N president at the agency’s Lahore office for more than an hour.

Sources told ARY News that the investigation team put as many as 20 questions to PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz, out of which he could answer only four. A large number of PML-N supporters gathered outside the FIA office to show solidarity to their leader.

The opposition leader and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been accused of laundering Rs25 billion ill-gotten money using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

On Monday, both father-son duo obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to avoid their arrest at the hands of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during their hearing today. The court approved their bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Last year in December, the FIA team had interogated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif inside Kot Lakhpat Jail. On April 23, he was released from jail after the Lahore High Court (LHC) approved his bail in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.