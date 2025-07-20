Chaman violence: Seven killed, highway blocked

CHAMAN: A deadly Chaman armed clash exploded on Sunday between two opposing groups, which resulted in the deaths of at least seven persons and injuries to more than twelve others, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, one of the critically injured victims succumbed to injuries later, raising the death toll to seven.

The Chaman armed clash took place in the precarious border town of Chaman, situated in Balochistan province, near the Afghan frontier.

The conflict demanded urgent intervention by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, who somehow managed to stop the fighting.

However, high tensions have caused the Quetta-Chaman highway blockage by one of the groups at Qila Abdullah, causing a massive traffic blockage with long queues of stranded vehicles.

Local officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Qila Abdullah, tribal elders, and religious scholars, gathered at the Jungle Pir Alizai police station to evaluate the situation after the conflict and investigate options to restore peace.



The Chaman armed clash is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the area, which has seen frequent discontent due to tribal arguments and border tensions/

The Quetta-Chaman highway blockage incident has upset trade and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan, highlighting the crucial importance of this route.

Efforts are continued to negotiate with the involved parties and reopen the highway. Security forces remain on high alert to stop expansion.

Read More: Balochistan CM orders inquiry into video showing couple’s killing

Earlier, a viral video showed the killing of a man and woman in Balochistan has drawn public outrage and prompt action from provincial officials on Sunday.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the brutal killings, and a case has been officially registered under government jurisdiction.

However, the victim’s family did not report the incident. “We are treating this as a state-led prosecution,” Rind stated.