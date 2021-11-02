Chaman-Boldak border reopens

KABUL: The Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Tuesday for movement of people and trade activities.

“Chaman-Boldak Gate is now open. Pedestrian & trade vehicles started crossing. We welcome Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan,” Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Pakistan’s envoy in Kabul, tweeted.

He urged “all concerned on both sides to devote their energies to ensure smooth movement of people & trucks.”

In September this year, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that due to some security threats, the Chaman border with Afghanistan might be closed for a few days.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, he said our hearts are big but we might have to close the Chaman border with Afghanistan for a few days. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country, he added.

