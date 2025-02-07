‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’: Champions Trophy 2025 anthem revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dropped the Champions Trophy 2025 official song, ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’ ft. singer Atif Aslam.

The anthem for the eight-team tournament is produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, with lyrics from Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad.

“With 12 days to go until the unmissable ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, the release of the song will build further excitement to the 15-match event taking place from 19 February to 9 March in Pakistan and the UAE,” the ICC said in a press release on Friday.

‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’ is a visual celebration of the diverse culture of Pakistan and showcases the love cricket enjoys in the country.

At the launching of the anthem, Atif Aslam expressed excitement about being part of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I am very fond of cricket and I always wanted to be a fast bowler. Having the passion and understanding of the game – I feel connected to the adrenaline of the crowd, their cheers and the feeling of being a fan,” Atif Aslam said.

“I used to wait for matches in particular the India versus Pakistan game which was always full of emotions and sentimental value. And that is why I am very excited to have been a part of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 official song [Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke],” he added.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar predicts finalists of Champions Trophy

It is worth noting here that the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19, with Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener.

The tournament will see eight teams play a total of 15 matches across 19 days.