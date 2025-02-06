Shoaib Akhtar predicts finalists of Champions Trophy

Pakistan former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar predicted the two finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well the winner of group encounter between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

During a media appearance in Dubai, Shoaib Akhtar made the prediction that Pakistan will win their Champions Trophy group match against India.

“I am hopeful that Pakistan will defeat India on February 23,” he said.

“If Pakistan defeats India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, the Green Shirts will have already won half the tournament.”

The former speedster also predicted that Pakistan and India would be the two finalists of the tournament.

“I believe that both Pakistan and India should also meet in the final of the tournament.

Shoaib Akhtar also shared his prediction for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, saying that besides Pakistan, and India, Afghanistan may also make to the last four.

“If Afghanistan’s team demonstrates maturity and their batsmen show patience, they could deliver surprising results.”

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will kick off on 19 February with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The eight-team tournament is set to be hosted by Pakistan who won the 2017 edition after thrashing India in the final.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.

Before their game against Pakistan, India will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20 while their last group stage game against New Zealand is scheduled for March 2.