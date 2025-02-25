Champions Trophy 2025: Australia-South Africa game called off due to rain

The Champions Trophy 2025 game between Australia and South Africa was abandoned due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The AUS vs SA game was abandoned without even the toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as both sides were awarded a point each due to no result.

Following the washout of the AUS vs SA game, South Africa remain at the top of Group B with three points at an NRR of +2.140, while Australia are second with +0.475.

Australia began their campaign with a remarkable victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa secured a 107-run victory over Afghanistan in their opening game after posting 315/6 and bowling out Afghanistan for 208.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short and Adam Zampa. (Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly)

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Corbin Bosch.